PotlatchDeltic Corporation has released its 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.
The company operates a sawmill in Waldo, has a regional headquarters in El Dorado, and has extensive land and timber interests in South Arkansas.
The report highlights PotlatchDeltic’s continued commitment to environmental stewardship, human capital management, supporting its communities, and towards creating sustainable value.
“Global climate change and the shift to a net-zero economy are challenges that will require us to adapt and innovate. They will create both risks and opportunities, along with complex interdependencies,” said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer. “PotlatchDeltic is well positioned to face these challenges, with climate change favorably impacting the growth rate of our timber. In addition, we expect to benefit from policy and market opportunities associated with the benefits arising from the role forests play in carbon sequestration and carbon capture in wood products,” said Cremers.
The 2020 ESG Report was prepared in alignment with guidance from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD. Support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals has also been incorporated into the report.
