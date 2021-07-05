Albemarle Corporation has received 10 American Chemistry Council (ACC) Responsible Care Awards for its exemplary health, safety and environmental initiatives.
Albemarle received awards in the categories of facility safety and outstanding COVID-19 response efforts. A total of nine sites, representing each of Albemarle's three global business units, received recognition for facility safety by demonstrating significant achievements in employee health and safety performance.
The ACC recognized Albemarle's Magnolia site for outstanding COVID-19 response efforts in 2020, including the critical role employees played in the global battle against COVID-19.
"Safety is a key aspect of Albemarle's culture and business operations. We believe it is our personal responsibility to keep each other safe," said Bo Brantley, Vice President, Health, Safety and Environmental & Manufacturing Excellence. "I applaud our employees for maintaining a safety-centered mindset, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure the health of all colleagues, especially the essential personnel who remained onsite and ensured smooth operations."
Awards were announced at the virtual 2021 Responsible Care & Sustainability Conference & Expo. During the conference, the ACC recognized chemical industry leaders for their exceptional environmental, health, safety and security performance, their commitment to sustainability, and their sound chemicals management.