Arkansas' unemployment rate (seasonally adjusted) declined two-tenths of a percentage point, from 3.0 percent in March to 2.8 percent in April, according to a report released May 19 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Down to 3.4 percent in April, the United States’ jobless rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month, according to the report.
The report stated that in April, Arkansas’ civilian labor force increased by 2,945.
There were 4,831 more employed and 1,886 fewer unemployed in the state, pushing the unemployment rate down to a new record low of 2.8 percent. Employment has increased for seven consecutive months, with the labor force participation rate increasing to 57.5 percent in April.
Compared to April 2022, there are 12,869 more employed Arkansans. The unemployment rate is down three-tenths of a percentage point over the year, while the labor force participation rate remains two-tenths of a percentage point lower than last April.
In April, non-farm payroll jobs increased to 1,360,700, setting a new record high. Jobs in leisure and hospitality rose 6,900, mostly in food services (+5,500). Jobs in construction increased 1,900, a typical season expansion. Financial activities, professional and business services, and government added 1,100 jobs each.
Compared to April 2022, non-farm payroll jobs are up 33,800. The largest increases were in leisure and hospitality (+9,100), Trade, transportation, and utilities (+6,500), Private education and health services (+5,700), construction (+5,300), and manufacturing (+2,300).