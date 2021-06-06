DaVita Kidney Care has launched virtual support groups through DaVita Care Connect, a mobile health platform designed for home dialysis patients.
The goal is to help create community and belonging for those treating at home.
"Patients treating at home sometimes feel isolated and miss connecting with other people they feel they can relate to, which causes some patients to leave home treatment," said Dr. Martin Schreiber, chief medical officer for DaVita Home Modalities. "By using our virtual platform to connect home patients with one another, we hope to create a sense of community, belonging and extended support."
DaVita has a treatment center in Magnolia.
Led by DaVita Home support specialists, the support groups encourage live, two-way communication between patients to ask questions and share experiences. Sessions are available for DaVita patients at no extra cost and can be scheduled daily or weekly within DaVita Care Connect.
"One way to thrive on home dialysis is by having an outlet to connect directly with other home dialysis patients," said Cassidy Roupe, licensed clinical social worker, national virtual patient support group facilitator for DaVita. "Our virtual support groups provide a community for patients that's available right at their fingertips. Sessions are structured as a safe space for meaningful conversation, where challenges and successes related to treating at home can be discussed and celebrated."
Support specialists and patients cover a wide-range of topics in the sessions, including:
-- What to expect when you're new to home dialysis
-- The path to a kidney transplant
-- Living life to its fullest while on dialysis
-- Balancing family, friends, work and dialysis
-- Stress management