Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 14-July 27, 2022 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
This cycle of transactions involved one commercial sale, two land sales and nine residential sales.
A 3,488 SF house and 3.204 acres on Columbia 140 at Waldo sold July 14 for $565,000. Linda Rebecca Warner (f/k/a Linda Rebecca Peterson) sold the property to Lance Roan and Sara Roan, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $500,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Linda Rebecca Peterson acquired this property February 23, 2001, from Jerome R. and Linda Jaye Warner by donation deed.
A commercial sale on July 14 brought $129,000. The 3,200 SF Ward's Alternator and Starter Services, Inc., building and 3.28 acres at 65 Columbia 300 in Magnolia was sold to Gunter Hill Properties, LLC. Selling the property were Kenneth F. Ward, president, and Johnnie F. Ward, secretary. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This property was conveyed March 29, 2013, for $109,000 from Baclari Investments, Inc., to Ward's Alternator and Starter Service by corporate warranty deed.
The sale of two residential properties on June 30 brought $200,000. Robinette Hennessy (individually and as personal representative of the estate of Jeffrey Green Hennessy) sold two houses on North Jackson Street to Magnolia Property Development, LLC, an Arkansas limited liability company based in Wantagh, New York. This transaction is financed by a mortgage of $203,389.50 from Peoples Bank. A 2,602 SF house was purchased October 19, 2004, for $48,000 by Jeffrey and Robinette Hennessy from Debra Alford by warranty deed. A 1,832 SF house was purchased June 1, 1992, by Jeffrey and Robinette Hennessy for $48,000 from Thomas and Melissa S. Ekman by warranty deed.
A 1,866 SF house and 0.39 acre on North Dudney in Magnolia sold July 15 for $179,000. Valerie Kaye Gillaspy sold the property to Rhonda Dees, who backed the transaction with a mortgage of $85,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Valerie Gillaspy purchased this house August 13, 2021, for $169,000 from WDR Investments, LLC, by warranty deed.
The sale of 9.649 acres and a 2,040 SF house on Columbia 78 in Waldo sold July 14 for $149,000. Nolan Duncan and Haley Duncan sold the property to Eric Giovanni Carbajal-Vazquez and Esther Ana Carbajal. This sale is backed by a mortgage of $134,760.10 from Peoples Bank. The Duncans bought this property March 30, 2021, for $129,000 from Shelby and Sarah Tyler by warranty deed.
A 1,808 SF house on East University Street in Magnolia changed hands July 19 for $208,000. Shamika Rone purchased the house from Jesse Dupont and Joy Dupont, financed by a mortgage of $212,784 from Mortgage Research Center (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) of Columbia, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Dupont purchased this house April 4, 2019, for $144,000 from Charles F. and Deborah J. Desonie by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,892 SF house and 0.249 acre on Mockingbird Place in Magnolia netted $135,000 on July 21. Dustin Stultz and Robyn Stultz sold the property to Jason Hutcheson and Amanda Hutcheson. Mr. and Mrs. Hutcheson financed this sale with a mortgage of $66,576.91 from Bodcaw Bank. Robyn Benson obtained this property July 7, 2006, for $87,000 from Matthew P. Benson by warranty deed. This property was conveyed October 26, 2016, by Robyn Benson to Dustin and Robyn Stultz by warranty deed.
A 2,061 house on Highland Drive in Magnolia sold July 21 for $315,000. Christopher B. Carter and Tama M. Carter sold the house to Jack Banks III and Adija Banks, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $252,000 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. The Carters bought this house September 25, 2018, for $150,000 from Gary D. and Jean G. Bailey by warranty deed.
A land sale involving 115 acres on Arkansas 19 South July 22 netted $135,000. Wayne R. Whaley and Karen K. Whaley sold the acreage to Thomas Smith and Rachel Smith. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Wayne R. Whaley acquired this property April 21, 1998, from Ervis M. Whaley by donation deed.
A 1,464 SF house and 20 acres on U.S. 371 North in Waldo changed hands July 19 for $130,000. Robert L. Cooper and Jerri Cooper sold the property to Alejandro L. Reyes. Alejandro Reyes and his wife Anita Reyes financed this purchase with a mortgage of $117,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. This property was conveyed April 17, 2002, for $62,500 from Tommy Dale Wistrand and Melba Wistrand to Robert L. Cooper et ux by warranty deed.
A land sale involving 160 acres off Arkansas 57 rang up at $128,000 on March 24. Timberline Forestry, LLC, sold the acreage to Taylor Everett and Karen Everett. The Everetts financed this sale with a commercial real estate mortgage of $130,240.80 from Smackover State Bank. Timberline Forestry purchased this land January 6, 2020, for $401,000 from Shirley Marie Doss et al by warranty deed.
A 1,112 SF house and 0.494 acre on U.S. 82 in Magnolia changed hands July 27. Jack Duane Long (trustee of the Jack Duane Long Living Trust) sold the property to Jackson Sheesley and Hannah Sheesley, backed by a mortgage of $77,200 from Guild Mortgage Company, LLC, of San Diego, California. Jack and Dorinda Long conveyed this property February 28, 2018, to the Jack Duane Long Living Trust by warranty deed. The Longs purchased the property July 9, 2009, for $46,000 from Mary A. McDonald by warranty deed.