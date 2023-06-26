Columbia County had $459,682 in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales in May, according to a report released by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery.
This is up from sales of $428,827 in April.
According to the report, for May Columbia County had winnings of $281,159 awarded in May, up from $280,528 awarded in April.
Statewide, Arkansas had $49,363,419 in lottery ticket sales for May, down from sales of $50,819,312.50 in April. According to the report, in May Arkansas had winnings of $31,573,372 awarded, down from $32,599,753 awarded in April.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed had lottery ticket sales and winnings as follows for the month of May.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $64,664 in May, with winnings of $36,597 awarded.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $484,631 in May, with winnings of $302,296 awarded.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $109,807 in May, with winnings of $79,028 awarded.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $689,957 in May, with winnings of $431,107 awarded.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $200,369.50 in May, with winnings of $134,319 awarded.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $733,743.50 in May, with winnings of $529,603 awarded.
Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,195,216.50 in May, with winnings of $729,913 awarded.
Columbia County's retailers had sales as follows for the month of May.
1. Tobacco Station, No. 3, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $109,308.50; average weekly sales $27,327.13.
2. Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $54,065.00; average weekly sales $13,516.25.
3. Dixie Mart No. 7289, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $43,691.50; average weekly sales $10,922.88.
4. Dixie Mart No. 7287, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $38,149.00; average weekly sales $9,537.25.
5. Dixie Mart No. 7285, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $35,154.00; average weekly sales $8,788.50.
6. Dixie Mart No. 7286, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, total net sales $26,955.50; average weekly sales $6,738.88.
7. E-Z Mart No. 4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, total net sales $25,597.50; average weekly sales $6,399.38.
8. Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West, Magnolia, total net sales $25,256.00; average weekly sales $6,314.00.
9. Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $20,332.00; average weekly sales $5,083.00.
10. Sinha Food and Fuel, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson, total net sales $19,756.50; average weekly sales $4,939.13.
11. Dixie Mart No. 7288, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $18,486.50; average weekly sales $4,621.63.
12. Murphy USA 7824, 58 Hwy. 79 Bypass, Magnolia, total net sales $16,072.50; average weekly sales $4,018.13.
13. Tobacco Superstore No. 85, 1100 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $13,653.50; average weekly sales $3,413.38.
14. Tom's Korner Store, 3860 Hwy. 344, Magnolia, total net sales $7,871.00; average weekly sales $1,967.75.
15. Wal-Mart No. 83, 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $3,461.00; average weekly sales $865.25.
16. Brookshire Food Store No. 81, 1623 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $1,872.00; average weekly sales $468.00.