Lockheed Martin Corp. has been awarded separate contracts from the Department of Defense that will involve its production facilities in Camden.
A $194,121,470 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and fixed-price-incentive) contract will recapitalize Multiple Launch Rocket Systems into the M270A2 configuration. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.
In addition to Camden, work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; and New Boston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of September 30, 2027.
Fiscal 2023 missile procurement, Army funds; fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (United Kingdom); and fiscal 2023 Foreign Military Sales (Italy) funds in the amount of $194,121,470 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.
The company also received a $64,448,906 modification addition to an existing contract for production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. Work will be performed in Camden and at 10 other sites with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025.
Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Recovery Act funds in the amount of $64,448,906 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.