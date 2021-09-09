MuleKick@MAD plans a soft opening in El Dorado on Wednesday, September 22.
The event at the former Griffin Restaurant will start at 5 p.m.
Guests will have a 10 percent discount on food, but alcohol will be at its regular pricing.
Reservations will be taken through 9:30 p.m. to ensure everyone who wants to attend will have a seat. Reservations are requested so that occupancy may be managed during the current surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Live music will be provided from 7-10 p.m. by Christine DeMeo.
CLICK HERE for more information and reservations. Users will have to adjust the date to September 22, and then select a time.
MuleKick@MAD is the first expansion beyond Magnolia for the Mule Kick location on North Jackson Street owned by Christy Ouei.