Little new activity has been reported recently to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
DRILLING PERMITS
Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for two wells. The Spooner No. 1 is 951 feet FEL and 817 feet FNL in Section 5-17S-13W in the Cypress Creek Field of Union County. Permit depth is to 3,050 feet in the Travis Peak Field. Work began February 28.
Albemarle Corporation is the operator and Patterson Drilling is the contractor for the McDaniel brine supply well 639 with a surface hole location of 278 feel FSL and 1,090 feet FEL in Section 9-17S-22W, and a bottom hole location of 1,374 feet FSL and 1,532 feet FEL in Section 4-17S-22W in the Kilgore Lodge Field of Columbia County. Vertical depth will be 879 feet, and measured depth will be 12,652 feet in the Smackover Lime.
The Jackson Estate No. 1 is 2,364 feet FEL and 2,340 FSL feet in Section 14-17S-14W in the Champagnolle Field of Union County. Permit depth is to 6,100 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work will start March 25.
WELL COMPLETIONS
Cornerstone Energy LLC of Magnolia reported the recompletion of the Bond No. 5 in Section 10-17S-19W in the Village Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 5,320 with perforations between 5,082 and 5,085 feet in the Travis Peak Field. Daily production is 65 barrels of 49-gravity oil. Work was finished September 22, 2021.
Enerco Operating Company of Shreveport has completed its Sturgis “S” No. 1, 1,097 feet FNL and 2,335 feet FWL in Section 2-17S-27W in the Fouke Field of Miller County. Total depth was to 5,500 feet with perforations in the Paluxy Zone between 4,761 and 4,768 feet. Daily production is 10 barrels of 23-gravity oil, and 5 mcf of gas. Work was finished December 28, 2021.
Weiser-Brown Operating Company of Magnolia reported that its QB LLC No. 1 at a wildcat location in Lafayette County was a dry hole. The well was located in 1,568 feet FNL and 651 feet FWL in Section 18-15S-22W. Total depth was to 3,147.13 feet. Work was completed January 3.
RECOMPLETIONS and WORKOVERS
Mission Creek Operating of Magnolia has completed two workovers in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. The Heritage Willis UB No. 1, Section 17-18S-21W was drilled to 8,792 feet with perforations between 8,212 and 8,227 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone. Daily production is 1.67 barrels and 35 mcf. Work was finished January 31.
The Phillips Caldwell No. 4 is in Section 18-18S-21W in the Tokio Zone, with perforations between 3,098 and 3,276 feet. Work was finished January 31.
Mission Creek recompleted the Willis “A” No. 4 in Section 18-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field. Total depth was to 6,605 feet in the Rodessa Zone, with perforations between 4,781 and 4,784 feet. Daily production is 5 barrels. Work was finished January 25.