Arkansas milk production during the January - March quarter was 18.0 million pounds, unchanged from the same period in 2020 but up 29 percent from the October - December 2020 quarter.
The average number of milk cows on farms during the quarter was 5,000 head, unchanged from the same period last year the previous quarter.
Milk production in the United States during the January - March quarter totaled 56.7 billion pounds, up 1.0 percent from the January - March quarter last year.
The average number of milk cows in the United States during the quarter was 9.46 million head, 29,000 head above the October - December 2020 quarter, and up 80,000 head the same period last year.