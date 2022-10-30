Delek US Holdings, Inc., which operates a refinery in El Dorado, said Mark Hobbs will join the company as executive vice president, Corporate Development.
Hobbs will work closely with Delek's management team to lead the company's corporate development functions. He will contribute to the company's efforts of bringing the "sum of the parts" valuation to fruition, along with identifying growth opportunities in both current and new markets.
Hobbs is an investment banker with over 28 years of energy industry experience, leading and participating in strategic advisory engagements across the downstream sector. He brings sector knowledge with expertise in downstream, midstream, oilfield services and renewables.
"Mark is a dynamic and proven strategic leader who is uniquely qualified for this role. He brings a valuable combination of skills and experience to our team with proven financial expertise and extensive knowledge of our industry," Delek US President and CEO Avigal Soreq said.
Hobbs joins Delek US from Citigroup, where he spent the past 11-years as a managing director, leading coverage efforts across the global downstream sector, including renewable fuels.