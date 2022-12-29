Samantha Black, Loan Compliance specialist, is celebrating five years with Peoples Bank.
"Samantha's positive attitude and willingness to learn make her a good fit in our loan compliance department. She accepts new responsibilities with determination, and we can count on her to get the job done. Additionally, she is kind and supportive to everyone. We are so glad to have her on our team," said Mary Fowler, CEO.
Black joined Peoples Bank in December 2017. She began her banking career as a customer service specialist/teller.
She is a graduate of Magnolia High School and earned her associate degree in multimedia with an emphasis of film and video at Southern Arkansas University Tech. Black also earned a WAGE certificate and an Open Water Diver Certification.
Black has two children, Harper and Easton Sullivan. The family attends Rugged Cross Cowboy Church where Samantha volunteers for Vacation Bible School. Black supports the Second Chances Thrift Store, CCAPS, and is an advocate for Autism, ADHD and Mental Health Awareness.
In her free time, she enjoys watching movies, trips to the beach, going on adventures with her children, eating out with friends and family time.