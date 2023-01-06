The State of Arkansas has kicked off a project with Google.org with the goal of increasing access and utilization of government and community-based programs.
The state will deploy CiviForm, an open-source tool that makes it easier for residents to apply to programs online. A team of 12 Google employees will work pro bono, full-time with the State of Arkansas, for six months as part of a Google.org Fellowship to help with the tool’s development and initial launch.
"Workforce development is of utmost importance for the residents of Arkansas, and I am excited to work with Google.org Fellows to make these opportunities easier to access online,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “I am grateful for this support that will bring greater awareness and a more eﬃcient way to apply to the programs that the State of Arkansas has available."
"Google.org is excited to support the state of Arkansas in integrating CiviForm into the application process for government programs,” said Katharine McAden, Head of Public Policy and External Affairs South, for Google. “By bringing together the best of Google’s tech expertise with the State's knowledge of resident needs, this tool will improve access to critical services and save Arkansans time along the way."
The team of Google.org Fellows traveled to Little Rock in June to collaborate with the program administrators who will be adopting CiviForm. The kickoff meeting helped the Google.org Fellows learn about the programs and better understand the needs of both administrators and Arkansas residents.
The State of Arkansas’s goals for the project include:
1. Developing a common intake process for residents that will eﬃciently connect them with services based on identiﬁed barriers and needs.
2. Streamlining the application experience for residents so that they can easily apply to multiple programs through a single website.
3. Creating a process that will lead to improved intake, referral, and case management for residents served by multiple agencies.
4. Allowing community-based organizations to assist residents in the application process.