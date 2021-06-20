The Arkansas Insurance Department (AID) announces that Arkansans seeking certification as insurance producers will soon be able take their insurance exams remotely.
Later this month, exams for prospective insurance producers can be scheduled to be taken at home, at the office, or any secure location via AID’s third-party testing partner, PSI Services, in addition to ongoing in-person testing at locations across Arkansas. Exams can be scheduled starting June 23.
AID’s efforts to help launch online, proctored insurance producer exams support the agency’s work to strengthen the insurance industry while providing increased opportunities to Arkansas' rural population.
“Until now, prospective insurance producers had to allot time and money traveling to testing centers, which could be a hindrance for rural residents,” said Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain. “Remote testing will generate greater access and convenience, as well as enhanced economic opportunity for prospective insurance producers, while continuing to maintain industry standards for professionalism.”
The Arkansas Insurance Department regulates approximately 1,585 insurance companies and more than 160,000 insurance producers. In 2020, Arkansas insurers generated more than $18 billion in total written premium volume.
Additional details including testing requirements, ID requirements, PSI testing policies, and more will be available soon.