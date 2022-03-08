Andy Sharpe has resigned as Southern Arkansas University’s head basketball coach after 10 seasons, but he’s not going far.
Bodcaw Bank on Monday named Sharpe to its senior management team. He will be a senior vice president.
Korey Keith, CEO of Bodcaw Bank, has indicated that Sharpe will office out of the Magnolia location but will serve in a bank-wide strategic leadership role.
“Andy Sharpe is a Christian leader, loving father, and devoted husband. He is a man of integrity that possesses a great vision for what is ahead while maintaining the highest standards. The Sharpe family is a great addition to Bodcaw Bank,” Keith said.
Sharpe and his wife, Mandy, have three children, Asher, Ava, and Addie Jayne.
“I am very grateful to Korey Keith and the Board of Directors for the opportunity to join the Bodcaw family. Having spent time with the leadership team at Bodcaw, I am excited to play a role in continuing to raise the standard of excellence and embracing the culture that is being established,” Sharpe said.
“My family and I are thrilled to remain in a community that welcomed us here from Tennessee 10 years ago, and we are looking forward to what’s ahead.”
"To wake up every day for the last 10 years as the head coach at Southern Arkansas University has been a dream come true and an incredible opportunity for which I am eternally grateful," said Sharpe. "Special thanks to Dr. David Rankin, Dr. Trey Berry, and Steve Browning for trusting me as the leader of our basketball program and for your constant support and friendship."
"We can't thank Coach Sharpe enough for what he has meant to our men's basketball program," said Browning. "He brought our program back to life and made it a national contender and one that our university and community could be proud of."
Hired as the ninth head coach of Mulerider Basketball since 1950 and the fifth of the University's NCAA Era in April 2012, Sharpe directed Southern Arkansas to heights not previously reached in the program's first 17 seasons as an NCAA member. In ten seasons under Sharpe's leadership, the Muleriders won 147 games and posted no fewer than 12 wins in every season but his first in addition to six seasons with at least 15 wins, including an NCAA program record 19 wins in the 2018-19 season.
Within those 147 victories are ten consecutive Great American Conference tournament appearances (advancing to the semifinals four times with opening round wins in 2014, 2016, 2021 & 2022), the program's first appearance in a GAC Tournament title game, a GAC Tournament Runner-Up finish and the program's first-ever NCAA postseason berth and first national tournament appearance overall since the 1988-89 season. At home, Sharpe's Muleriders were dominant winning 99 games inside the W.T. Watson Center which included six seasons with ten or more home victories and a three-season stretch from January 21, 2017 to January 16, 2020 that saw SAU win 16 consecutive home games against in-state GAC competition.
His total wins at SAU are the third-most in program history behind SAU Sports Hall of Famers W.T. Watson (17 seasons, 300 wins) and Monroe Ingram (17 seasons, 257 wins) and are the most among the program's five NCAA head coaches.
The Muleriders were turned into serious contenders in the Great American Conference as SAU won 95 conference games and finished in the top half of the standings in six of his previous eight seasons. The 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons saw the Muleriders post consecutive winning campaigns for the first time since the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons. Since then, SAU has posted a winning season on four more occasions. In 2019, the Muleriders became nationally ranked for the first time as an NCAA program; appearing at No. 22 in the January 22 edition of the NABC DII Top 25.
In his ten seasons, Sharpe coached four 1000-point scorers, one All-America selection, one all-region honoree and nine different all-conference players with several of those earning multiple all-league honors as Muleriders in addition to seeing his players rewrite the program's record book over the past decade. Sharpe mentored the 2020-21 GAC Player and Defensive Player of the Year/unanimous All-GAC First Team selection Aaron Lucas, 2014-15 GAC Defensive Player of the Year/All-GAC First-Team selection Alre'k Brown, a pair of GAC Freshman of the Year winners in C.J. Elkins (2015-16) and Jalen Brooks (2018-19) and two-time unanimous All-GAC First Team performer Devante Brooks. Elkins was named to the GAC's All-Decade Team in January of 2020.
"Thank you to the Magnolia community for your love and support over the years. Thank you to longtime assistant coach David Anderson, current associate head coach Logan Quinn, Coach Ted Waller, and current graduate assistant coach Miki Takei for pouring into our program," said Sharpe.
For his career, spanning 17 seasons with stops at Emmanuel (GA), Martin Methodist and Southern Arkansas, Sharpe compiled a record of 315-202 (.609) earning career win No. 200 (Jan. 15, 2015 vs. Champion Baptist) and No. 300 (Nov. 22, 2021 vs. Champion Christian) during his time with the Muleriders.