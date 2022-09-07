PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s Board of Directors approved a new $200 million share repurchase program. This program replaces the existing $100 million share repurchase program authorized in August 2018.
“Returning cash to our shareholders through opportunistic share repurchases remains an important part of our capital allocation strategy,” said Jerry Richards, vice president and chief financial officer. “(This) announcement reflects our board’s confidence in our ability to continue generating robust cash flows, as well as our commitment to growing shareholder value over the long term,” said Richards.
The board has also declared a quarterly distribution on the company's common stock. The distribution of 44 cents per share is payable September 30 to stockholders of record on September 20.
The company operates a sawmill in Waldo, has its Southern Region headquarters in El Dorado, and has extensive timber and real estate holdings in South and Central Arkansas among its assets.