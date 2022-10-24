Arkansas' seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.4 percent in August to 3.5 percent in September, according to a report released October 21 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the ADWS.
According to the report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force decreased 653, a result of 2,445 fewer employed and 1,792 more unemployed Arkansans. The U.S's jobless rate declined to 3.5 percent in September, down from 3.7 percent in August. BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “The unemployment rate in Arkansas rose to 3.5 percent in September, as the overall size of the civilian labor force declined. Labor force participation remained stable between August and September and is still half a percentage point higher than in September 2021.”
According to the ADWS report, Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs increased 9,400 in September to total 1,326,000. Gains were posted in five major industry sectors, while employment declined in four sectors.
Jobs in government rose by 13,100. Expansions in local government-educational services (+9,100) and state government-educational services (+4,600) were attributed to continued hiring at public schools and universities. Construction added 1,600 jobs, mostly in specialty trade contractors (+900). Jobs in leisure and hospitality fell by 3,100, with declines reported across all subsectors. Losses in arts, entertainment, and recreation (-1,300) were related in large part to the end of temporary seasonal jobs. Employment in trade, transportation, and utilities decreased 2,000. All subsectors reported contractions, with transportation-warehousing-utilities down 900 jobs.
Compared to September 2021, non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas are up 34,400. Growth was reported in nine major industry sectors. Manufacturing added 7,000 jobs, mostly in nondurable goods manufacturing (+4,600). Jobs in leisure and hospitality increased by 6,000. Hiring was reported across all subsectors, with jobs in food services up 4,200. Employment in professional and business services rose 5,000. Most of the gains were in management of companies (+5,500). Trade, transportation, and utilities added 4,800 jobs, largely in wholesale trade (+4,500). Employment in educational and health services increased 4,800, with hiring across all subsectors. Notable gains were also reported in financial activities (+3,000), government (+2,500), and information (+1,400).