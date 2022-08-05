Abbie Guin has joined the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation’s Organization and Member Programs Department as district director of the Southeast District.
Guin will act as a liaison between the 13 county Farm Bureaus in the district and the state office. In this role, she will help with the development, implementation and evaluation of programs and activities in the district.
“I am excited to have Abbie join our team,” said Justin Reynolds, vice president of Organization and Member Programs. “Her passion for agriculture and Arkansas Farm Bureau is apparent. She will be an asset to the organization and the county Farm Bureaus.”
Guin previously worked as a claims adjuster for Arkansas Farm Bureau Insurance in Saline County. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business in 2020 and a master’s degree in agriculture business in 2022 from Southern Arkansas University (SAU).
While in college, she served as the SAU Mulerider mascot from 2017 to 2020, Phi Mu vice president and was the SAU homecoming queen in 2019.