Egg production in Arkansas totaled 347 million eggs during April 2022, down 8 percent from the previous month and down 4 percent from April 2021.
The number of layers during April 2022 averaged 15.8 million, down 4 percent from the previous month and down 9 percent from this time last year. Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,193 eggs, down 4 percent from the previous month but up 6 percent from a year ago.
United States egg production totaled 8.82 billion during April 2022, down 3 percent from last year. The average number of layers during April 2022 totaled 369 million, down 5 percent from last year. April egg production per 100 layers was 2,389 eggs, up 2 percent from April 2021.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during April 2022 totaled 84.0 million, up 3 percent from April 2021. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during April 2022 totaled 822 million, up slightly from April 2021.