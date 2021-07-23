Arkansas milk production during the April - June 2021 quarter was 17.0 million pounds, down 6 percent from the same period in 2020 but unchanged from the January - March quarter.
The average number of milk cows on farms during the quarter was 5,000 head, unchanged from the same period last year and the previous quarter.
Milk production in the United States during the April - June quarter totaled 58.1 billion pounds, up 3.7 percent from the April - June quarter last year.
The average number of milk cows in the United States during the quarter was 9.51 million head, 47,000 head higher than the January - March quarter, and 141,000 head higher than the same period last year.