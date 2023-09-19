Summit Utilities Arkansas is reminding Arkansas customers the company will resume normal collections activities, including charging late fees and disconnecting customers for nonpayment, starting on Friday, September 15, 2023. Summit made the notice to customers on July 27, following the Arkansas Public Service Commission’s (APSC) order to resume normal collection activities, including charging late fees and disconnecting customers for nonpayment.
“For the past several weeks, we have been communicating with our Arkansas customers that we will be resuming normal collections on September 15,” said Fred Kirkwood, Chief Customer Officer for Summit. “We ask any customer who has a past due bill to pay their balance or contact us to discuss payment plan options to prevent late fees and disconnection of their natural gas service. We have skilled customer service representatives that are available to help those who may have difficulty paying their bills.”
Summit can offer up to an 18-month repayment plan for customers with past due balances. Eligible customers can sign up for a payment plan any time before the close of business on the last day to pay printed on their disconnection notice. Before the disconnection of service, Summit will send a disconnect notice in accordance with the APSC’s General Service Rules and other notifications required by the recent order from the APSC.
Arkansas customers looking for payment assistance options and information about reconnection if service is disconnected can call customer service at 800-992-7552 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday or visit the customer resource page at www.summitcares.com.