Bradley Smith, an independent financial advisor at FB&T Wealth Management in Magnolia, has obtained the Certified Financial Planner certification, awarded to financial professionals who have met standards for experience, knowledge, and ethical conduct in financial planning.
The distinction is awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. Financial professionals must complete the CFP Board-Registered Education Program and pass the CFP Certification Examination, which assesses the ability to apply financial planning knowledge to client situations.
CFP designated financial professionals must also have at least three years of qualifying financial planning work experience and pass the CFP Board’s Fitness Standards for Candidates and Registrants. CFP professionals have met rigorous qualifications for financial planning. Only those who have fulfilled CFP Board’s rigorous requirements can call themselves a CFP professional.
“I am committed to my clients and to providing meaningful guidance that is tailored to their unique needs,” said Smith. “Earning this designation further reflects that commitment, enhancing my ability to provide holistic, comprehensive and personalized strategies that help clients work toward their financial goals.”
Smith is based in Magnolia and provides a full range of financial planning services, including retirement and financial planning, business planning, estate planning, tax planning, insurance planning, and education planning.
LPL Financial is the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer and a leader in the retail financial advice market.