Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point, from 3.4 percent in January to 3.2 percent in February, according to a report released March 24 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Rising to 3.6 percent in February, the United States’ jobless rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point over the month, according to the report.
The ADWS report stated that in February, Arkansas’ civilian labor force rose by 87. There were 3,051 more employed compared to January and 2,964 fewer unemployed, bringing down the unemployment rate to 3.2 percent. The labor force participation rate remained stable at 57.4 percent between January and February.
According to the report, compared to February 2022 there are 9,172 additional employed Arkansans. The unemployment rate is unchanged over the year, with a slight 274 more unemployed in the state. Arkansas’ labor force participation rate is down one-tenth of a percentage point, from 57.5 percent in February 2022.
According to the report, in February Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs increased 3,100 to total 1,347,900. Jobs in government rose 2,400, due largely to seasonal gains state government-educational services (+2,200). Leisure and hospitality added 1,800 jobs, mostly in food services (+1,300). Jobs in financial services declined 1,200, due largely to losses in finance and insurance (-900).
Compared to February 2022, non-farm payroll jobs are up 29,500. The largest gains were in trade, transportation, and utilities (+7,200), Private education and health services (+6,700), leisure and hospitality (+5,200), construction (+3,400), and manufacturing (+3,300).