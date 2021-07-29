The Board of Directors of BancorpSouth Bank has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share of common stock, which represents
an increase of 1 cent per common share, or 5.3 percent, compared to its most recent dividend paid on July 1.
The common stock dividend is payable on October 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15.
BancorpSouth, based in Tupelo, MS, has Columbia County branches in Magnolia and Taylor, and in many other South Arkansas locations.
The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on August 20 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 5.
BancorpSouth earlier reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income available to common shareholders was $73.2 million, or 69 cents per diluted share, and net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – was $90.6 million, or 86 cents per diluted share.