Patriot Rail Company LLC, the parent company of the Louisiana & North West Railroad, will acquire Denver-based Pioneer Lines, Inc., a railroad holding company operating 15 short line railroads across 12 states, from BRX Transportation Holdings.
The acquisition, subject to regulatory authorization, will support Patriot Rail's growth strategy, increasing the Jacksonville, Florida, company's short line operations to 31 railroads from 16 and enabling an expanded Patriot to serve customers in new markets in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.
"Pioneer Lines is a diverse rail company with talented professionals and deep customer relationships," said John E. Fenton, Patriot Rail's chief executive officer. "Pioneer Lines' safety culture and focus on operational excellence aligns directly with Patriot Rail's vision and mission. These synergies position us to continue to exceed customer expectations as a best-in-class rail partner to meet their freight shipment and logistics needs."
Patriot Rail board chair Deb Butler added, "Rail shippers will now have increased service options across a broader national footprint, and the integration of Patriot and Pioneer will further enhance our combined capability as a rail solutions partner dedicated to safety and customer growth."
The new Arkansas acquisition is the Fort Smith Railroad, which owns and operates 23.9 miles of track from Fort Smith to Barling, Arkansas. Most of its shipping involves metals, paper, food product, chemicals, grain and aggregates. It has interchanges in Fort Smith with the UP, KCS and A&M rail lines.
Patriot Rail operates 16 regional and freight short line railroads, a scenic rail excursion train, and rail-related services companies with operations in over 15 states. Service capabilities include railcar storage, contract switching, transloading, railcar cleaning, engineering services, excursion railroads, real estate, and track access.