With freezing temperatures expected during the next 72 hours, Summit Utilities provides tips for staying warm.
Keep your thermostat a few degrees lower than normal (as long as there are no health risks), and lower if you are away from home for more than a few hours.
When increasing the temperature in your home, avoid turning your thermostat up too high.
Clear space around your registers so warm air can flow freely.
Close dampers on unused fireplaces and keep garage doors closed to prevent warm air from escaping.
Insulate around windows and doors to prevent air leaks and keep warm air inside.
Soak up the sun by opening curtains on your south-facing windows during the day to let the sunlight help heat your home. Then, close them at night to reduce incoming cold air from drafty windows.