The nomination period is open for the 2022 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, a program of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
Now in its sixth year, the program celebrates Arkansas’s unique culinary heritage.
“Food is a compelling piece of the story of Arkansas. Last year we had more than 2,000 nominations representing all 75 counties,” said Hurst. “This is a chance for people to let their voice be heard and to celebrate the food, places, events and people that make our state unique.”
CLICK HERE to make nominations until October 31.
Nominations are open in categories that recognize legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events that celebrate food heritage from every part of our state including:
-- Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, recognizes long-standing restaurants that have become legendary.
-- Proprietor of the Year, honors a chef, cook and/or restaurant owner with significant impact on the food industry.
-- Food-Themed Event, honors a community food-themed event or festival.
-- Gone But Not Forgotten, remembers past establishments.
-- People’s Choice, restaurants or food trucks, new or old, are eligible.
Winners will be chosen by a special committee of Arkansans who are historians, chefs, foodies and food authors. Committee members include Paul S. Austin, Chip Culpepper, Quantia “Key” Fletcher, Cindy Grisham, Montine McNulty, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Kat Robinson, Stephanie Wade, David Ware, Stanley Young, in addition to Hurst and Bryant. Honorees and finalists will be announced in a special ceremony in 2022.
For more information about this program, contact Deputy Chief of Communications Mandy Shoptaw at mandy.shoptaw@arkansas.gov or 501-324-9788.