Standard Lithium Ltd. said Wednesday that positive results from its Definitive Feasibility Study will lead to its first commercial lithium extraction plant project, proposed to be located at the Lanxess South Plant in Union County.
The DFS considers first production of battery-quality lithium carbonate in 2026, using direct lithium extraction, from Smackover brine currently being produced by Lanxess Corporation from its South Brine Unit.
Standard Lithium cited these highlights from the study.
First production in 2026. Average annual production of 5,400 tonnes per annum (“tpa”) over the operating life with peak annual production of 5,700 tpa.
25-year minimum operating life. Proven and probable reserves of 208 Kt lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) at an average concentration of 217 mg/L support up to 40 years of operations.
Strong project economics. After-tax net present value (NPV) $550 million and internal rate of return (IRR) of 24% assuming discount rate of 8% and a long-term price of $30,000/t for battery-quality Li2CO3.
Operating costs reflect first step to commercial production. Average annual operating costs of $6,810/t over the operating life.
CAPEX of $365 million. Total capital expense estimate of $365 million includes 15% contingency.
Upgraded Measured Resource. Total measured and indicated resource of 2.8 Mt LCE at average concentration of 148 mg/L for the combined Lanxess South, Central and West Brine Units; Phase 1A represents production of approximately 5% of the total measured and indicated resources
“We are taking a thoughtful, phased approach to project development,” said Dr. Andy Robinson, president and COO of Standard Lithium. “Phase 1A is the first commercial lithium extraction plant proposed for the Smackover, and a modest scale up from the Demonstration Plant that has been operating and efficiently extracting lithium from the same brine for over 3½ years. The Phase 1A Project is substantially de-risked as we move rapidly towards commercialization. We have a deep understanding of the resource and history of extracting lithium from the brine using DLE, and we’ll be the first to do so at a commercial scale in the Smackover in partnership with Lanxess. We expect to replicate and scale the core elements of this first commercial plant across our extensive and growing project portfolio in the Smackover Formation in Arkansas and Texas.”
Standard Lithium said last month that it’s contemplating construction of a lithium extraction facility near the Columbia-Lafayette county line.
Robert Mintak, CEO of Standard Lithium, said, “Building on the success of our demonstration DLE facility, Phase 1A taps into the long-established expertise in brine processing, complemented by the infrastructure at the Lanxess South Plant. Phase 1A marks the beginning of a series of lithium projects we've charted across the Smackover Formation, a region that's been integral to the U.S. energy sector for over a century. Leveraging this vast reservoir of knowledge and the region's culture of innovation, we aim to position the region as a significant contributor addressing the U.S.'s needs for sustainably produced lithium.”
“Following the completion of our DFS, our next steps include finalizing commercial agreements with Lanxess and securing project financing. We've partnered with BNP Paribas, a global leader in financial advisory and project financing for critical minerals projects, to serve as our lead debt advisor. We're also actively exploring opportunities within the U.S. Critical Mineral initiatives and the Inflation Reduction Act, focusing on non-dilutive funding solutions to advance our goal.”
Phase 1A, Standard Lithium’s first commercial lithium extraction plant, is proposed to be located at the South Plant, approximately 8 miles southwest of El Dorado.
Lanxess, a subsidiary of LANXESS AG, a specialty chemicals company, has exclusive brine extraction rights for 149,442 acres which is contained within three brine production units, referred to as the South, Central and West Brine Units. Development at Phase 1A including commercial agreements, equity participation and phasing are governed by a Memorandum of Understanding that was made public February 24, 2022.
The DFS is focused solely on Phase 1A, located at the South Plant and serves as a comprehensive review of this first project. Standard Lithium expects to make a Final Investment Decision (“FID”) related to Phase 1A in the first half of 2024, subject to continuing project definition, finalization of commercial agreements with LANXESS and project financing initiatives. Assuming a positive FID, the company expects to commence construction in 2024 and reach commercial production in 2026.
The DFS for Phase 1A contemplates production of battery-quality lithium carbonate averaging 5,400 tonnes per annum (“tpa”) over a 25-year operating life, producing 135,000 tonnes LCE from the Lanxess South Brine Unit which represents production of approximately 5% of the in-situ measured and indicated resources.
Standard Lithium said Phase 1A has the potential to operate over a 40-year life based on the proven and probable reserves of 208,000 tonnes LCE. It reports that the DFS makes very conservative assumptions that production of brine will occur from the existing wellfield, and that no additional wells are drilled in the future to supplement or add to the current brine flow, or to add additional brine from higher lithium content zones available in the production units.
The total in-situ measured and indicated brine resources for the combined Lanxess South, Central and West Brine Units are estimated at 2.8 Mt LCE or 529,000 tonnes of elemental lithium at an average concentration of 148 mg/L.
The DFS completed is related to Phase 1A, which would process tail brine from the South Plant. Phase 1A contemplates production of battery-quality lithium carbonate averaging 5,400 tpa over a 25-year operating life.
The total proven and probable brine reserves for Phase 1A are estimated at 208,000 tonnes of LCE or 45,200 tonnes of elemental lithium at an average lithium concentration of 217 mg/L. In simple terms, the reserves for the DFS are a quantification of the lithium that can be produced by the existing operational brine wells in the South Unit, over the lifetime of the project. The reserves do not contemplate any other lithium production that could take place either from the other operational brine supply wells across the Lanxess facilities in El Dorado, or from future additional wells that could be used to supplement or bolster lithium production.
Assuming average production over 25 years of 5,400 tpa of Li2CO3, the direct capital costs are estimated at $259 million, with indirect costs of $56 million. A contingency of 15% was applied to total direct and indirect costs, yielding an estimated all-in capital cost of $365 million.
Phase 1A will receive bromine depleted lithium rich tail brine from the South Plant, extract lithium from the tail brine and convert it to a saleable product, and return the lithium depleted brine to the existing South Plant brine network for re-injection.
The lithium processing facility is designed to process a tail brine flowrate of approximately 5 million m3/yr from the South Plant. The Demonstration Plant, currently operating at the South Plant, has the ability to process 11.4 m3/hr or 50 US gallons per minute resulting in a modest 60 times scale-up required for the proposed first commercial production facility.
The DFS for Phase 1A does not contemplate any potential future increase in brine production by Lanxess above current South Plant brine production levels, nor the construction of additional brine supply and disposal wells which could result in increased lithium carbonate production through a future expansion of the processing facilities.
The tail brine entering the production facility is expected to be treated, filtered and then processed via Koch Technology Solutions’ Lithium Selective Sorption (“LSS”) direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) process to produce raw lithium chloride, while the lithium depleted brine and ancillary waste streams will be returned to the South Plant for reinjection.
Standard Lithium has been developing two forms of direct lithium extraction at the Demonstration Plant: the company’s proprietary LiSTR process and a co-developed Lithium Selective Sorption (“LSS”) process. LSS is a Koch Technology Solutions, LLC (“KTS”) proprietary technology. Under the Joint Development Agreement with KTS, Standard Lithium has Smackover regional exclusivity for the LSS process,
Both the LiSTR and LSS DLE processes have been successful in selectively extracting lithium from Smackover brine; however, the Company currently expects to use the LSS technology as the basis for the Project based on improved economics as well as the expected performance guarantees to be provided by KTS. Use of KTS’ LSS technology is subject to the parties entering into a license agreement and other definitive documentation related to the technology.
The LSS process has been in operation at the Demonstration Plant since October 2022. Over 6,000 operating cycles have been concluded at the time of the study, achieving consistent lithium extraction efficiencies of greater than 95% and contaminant rejection efficiencies over 99%.
The LSS process produces a high-quality lithium chloride solution which will be further purified and concentrated by means of reverse osmosis, chemical softening and ion exchange. After purification and concentration of the raw lithium chloride, a conventional, two-stage, lithium carbonate crystallization process will be used for final conversion of the polished lithium chloride to battery-quality Li2CO3.
The DFS assumes production of lithium carbonate using conventional crystallization technology readily available from qualified vendors with performance guarantees for production and quality. The Company engaged two vendors for pilot scale testing of lithium carbonate production one using lithium chloride produced by LiSTR and the other using lithium chloride produced by LSS. Both vendors successfully produced battery-quality lithium carbonate.
Overall, the commercial processing facility is expected to recover and convert into battery-quality lithium carbonate more than 93% of the lithium contained in the brine delivered by Lanxess.
The development schedule for the project remains subject to ongoing engineering, finalization of commercial agreements, Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission approvals, permit approvals, EPC contract finalization, license agreement and other related definitive documentation, market conditions and financing activities.
The company completed an environmental study which included field inspection and sampling programs to establish baseline environmental conditions. The results of this study will be used to establish baseline environmental values associated with the development site, inform the design process and support future environmental performance monitoring.
Currently, there are no material, federal permits or authorizations required. Permit development activities for the State of Arkansas construction and operating permits are ongoing and on-schedule for completion ahead of required timelines to support the construction and commissioning of Phase 1A.