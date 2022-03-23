Jennifer Jameson McKendree, promoted to member-partner earlier this year, will become principal and managing member of Bell, Boyd & Jameson, PLLC, effective June 1.
She will take over from Mike Boyd, who took on the role in 2014. Boyd will become of counsel with the firm and move in-house as general counsel and executive vice president at Farmers Bank & Trust Company beginning June 1.
“We will miss Mike severely, but we are so excited for him and his new endeavor with FB&T,” Jameson said.
Like Boyd, Jameson began her legal career with Ronny J. Bell at Bell Law Firm, P.A. Her association with Boyd began in 2008 when he re-joined the firm as partner.
After serving as assistant general counsel for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from 2012 to 2017, Jameson returned to Bell & Boyd in 2018, where her areas of practice include adoption and guardianship, divorce and child custody, estate planning and estate administration, real estate, general litigation, and assisting small businesses.
“I am tremendously fortunate to have been hired just out of law school by Ronny J. Bell, who took such care with me as a new attorney, and then to work for most of my career thus-far with Mike Boyd, a person and attorney of the highest quality,” Jamerson said.
“I am honored and humbled to continue the firm’s practice of providing quality legal representation with integrity and a personal approach, and I look forward to continuing this work with the Bell & Boyd team,” she said.
Born and reared in Magnolia by Bo and Mary Jameson, Jamerson is a graduate of Magnolia High School (2000), Southern Arkansas University (2004), and the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville (2007) and has been a practicing attorney in Arkansas since 2007.
She enjoys fishing, gardening, quilting, and spending time with her husband, Michael McKendree, and their chihuahuas.