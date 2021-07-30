About $3.4 million worth of work authorized last year on the Louisiana & North West Railroad in Columbia County likely won’t take place until next year.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration awarded a $3,420,224 grant last September to the Homer, LA-based rail line that runs from McNeil to Gibsland, LA.
The LN&W is continuing to complete environmental, engineering and contract work, said Lisa Battaglia, assistant vice president of Corporate Communications and Marketing for Patriot Rail Company LLC, in a statement to magnoliareporter.com.
The work is required before the Federal Railroad Administration finalizes the award and obligates funding, she said.
Patriot Rail Company owns 13 short-line routes across the nation, including the L&NW.
After the completion of the design and contract work, the job will go out for competitive bids. Construction is anticipated to start late this year or early in 2022.
L&NW will use the money to improve approximately 25 miles of mainline track in Columbia County. This will include upgrading about 17 track miles to handle 286,000-pound capacity railcars and constructing three new sidings.
“These improvements will substantially increase L&NW ability to serve shippers and improve the economic competitiveness of businesses in the Columbia County region L&NW serves,” the statement said.
Several major Columbia County industries are located along the rail line, including Texas CLT, Amfuel, Anthony Oak Flooring, JM Eagle, Doman Building Materials Group (formerly Hixson Lumber Sales), Commercial Metals, Albemarle Corporation, and Weyerhaeuser.
The Federal Railroad Administration said last year that the L&NW project was among 50 in 29 states picked to receive competitive grant funding under the Fiscal Year 2020 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program.
The projects selected include a wide variety of railroad investments that improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of freight and passenger service.