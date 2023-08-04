Albemarle Corporation, which said this week that it plans to build pilot plants in Columbia County for the production of lithium, reported hefty increases in sales for the quarter ended June 30.
A company press release noted the following highlights for the quarter (percentage changes represent year-over-year comparisons):
--Net sales of $2.4 billion, an increase of 60%
-- Net income of $650.0 million, or $5.52 per diluted share, an increase of 60%
-- Adjusted diluted EPS of $7.33, an increase of 112%
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 billion, an increase of 69%
-- Established strategic agreement with Ford Motor Company to supply over 100,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide from 2026 to 2030
-- Agreed to amend the terms of the transaction signed earlier this year with Mineral Resources Ltd. to significantly simplify operations and retain full control of downstream conversion assets
-- Achieved IRMA 50 performance rating in the Salar de Atacama, becoming first lithium producer to complete independent audit and publish Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance ("IRMA") report
-- Published 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress on diversity and environmental goals, including a new air quality goal to reduce 90% of sulfur oxide emissions by 2027
-- Named to Fortune 500 rankings and TIME100 Most Influential Companies list
-- Improved 2023 Energy Storage guidance reflecting recent lithium market prices; Albemarle's 2023 net sales are now expected to increase approximately 40% to 55% year-over-year and 2023 adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase 10% to 25% year-over-year
"We achieved $2.4 billion in net sales, up 60% from prior year, primarily driven by higher prices and volumes in our Energy Storage business," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "We remain confident in the long-term outlook for our businesses and are increasing our full-year 2023 net sales and adjusted EBITDA outlook based on the recent increase in lithium market prices. Our investments in future capacity are on track, with the Salar Yield Improvement Project mechanically complete and the Meishan project on schedule for early 2024 mechanical completion.
The company is updating its full-year 2023 outlook to reflect recent lithium market prices. Net sales are expected to increase 40% to 55% over the prior year, primarily driven by the continued global shift to electric vehicles.
The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 10% to 25%, primarily due to higher Energy Storage pricing.
Net cash from operations is expected to be in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.8 billion for the full year 2023, below previous outlook primarily driven by changes in working capital related to timing of Energy Storage shipments and agreements in principle to resolve a previously disclosed matter with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities Exchange Commission.
The company's capital expenditures are expected to be between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion for 2023, above previous outlook due to the retention of full ownership in lithium processing assets under the amended agreements with MinRes.
Net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $2.4 billion compared to $1.5 billion for the prior-year quarter. The 60% increase was driven by increased prices from the Energy Storage and Ketjen businesses.
Net income attributable to Albemarle of $650.million increased by $243.3 million from the prior-year quarter due to favorable prices and higher sales volume in Energy Storage partially offset by lower sales volume in Specialties. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 billion increased by $422.1 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher net sales.
The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 25.5% compared to 22.2% in the same period of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 13.0% and 26.3% for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, with the decrease primarily due to changes in the geographic income mix.
Adjusted diluted EPS of $7.33 and adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 billion do not reflect an accrual of $218.5 million related to the previously disclosed DOJ Matter.
ENERGY STORAGE RESULTS
Energy Storage net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $1.8 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion (+120%) due to higher prices reflecting tight market conditions, primarily in battery- and tech-grade carbonate and hydroxide. Volume was also higher (+36%) related to the La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile, production from the company’s processing plant in Qinzhou, China, and higher tolling volumes to meet growing customer demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $932.0 million increased $448.5 million due to higher prices and volumes.
2023 ENERGY STORAGE OUTLOOK
Energy Storage net sales for the full year are estimated to range between $7.9 billion and $8.8 billion, above previous outlook primarily due to higher lithium market index pricing.
Energy Storage volumes are projected to be at the higher end of the previous range of 30% to 40% in 2023 compared to 2022. Full year realized pricing is expected to be at the higher end of the previous range of 20% to 30% compared to the prior year, assuming recent lithium market prices continue through 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to range between $3.5 billion and $3.9 billion, above previous outlook as higher net sales more than offset timing impacts of higher priced spodumene inventories.
In July, Albemarle announced an agreement to amend and simplify commercial arrangements reached with MinRes in February 2023. Under the revised agreements, Albemarle is expected to take full ownership of the Kemerton lithium processing facility and 50% ownership of the Wodgina spodumene mine in Australia and retain full ownership of the Qinzhou and Meishan lithium processing facilities in China.
Transfer of 10% interest in Wodgina is exchanged for 25% interest in Kemerton. Upon closing, Albemarle expects to pay MinRes $380 million to $400 million of which about half relates to net consideration for the remaining 15% ownership of Kemerton and about half relates to settlement adjustments for effective economic date of April 1, 2022, and other transaction costs. Closing is anticipated later in 2023, pending Australian regulatory approvals.
SPECIALTIES RESULTS
Adjusted EBITDA of $60.2 million decreased $87.2 million. Both volumes and prices were impacted by weaker demand, particularly for consumer electronics.
2023 SPECIALTIES OUTLOOK
Albemarle is updating its 2023 outlook for Specialties net sales to range between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion, with adjusted EBITDA estimated from $385 million to $440 million. Adjusted EBITDA 2023 margins are expected to be down year-over-year primarily due to continued weakness in certain end-use markets including consumer and industrial electronics and elastomers partially offset by strong demand in other end-markets, such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture and oilfield services.
KETJEN RESULTS
Albemarle reaffirmed Ketjen net sales of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion, and increased adjusted EBITDA from $120 million to $150 million for 2023. Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased primarily due to an insurance settlement.
CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT
Cash from operations of $794.7 million increased $734.4 million versus the prior year period. This was driven by increased adjusted EBITDA and dividends received from equity investments, partially offset by working capital changes that were primarily due to the increase in receivables and inventories from higher lithium prices.
Capital expenditures of $919.3 million increased by $416.7 million versus the prior-year period as the company invested in Energy Storage and Specialties capacity to support growth.
Albemarle's primary capital allocation priorities are to invest in organic and inorganic opportunities to drive profitable growth, maintain its financial flexibility and investment grade credit rating, and fund its dividends.
BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY
As of June 30, 2023, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $3.3 billion, including $1.6 billion of cash and equivalents, the full $1.5 billion under its revolver and $207.4 million available under other credit lines. Total debt was $3.5 billion, representing our debt covenant net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 0.4 times.
