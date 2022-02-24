With futuristic electric vehicles, a drone delivering products to a customer, and autonomous delivery trucks currently operating in Bentonville, Governor Asa Hutchinson proclaimed that Arkansas will lead the world with smart mobility and signed Monday an order establishing the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility.
Cyrus Sigari, co-founder of UP Partners, will serve as chairman of the council, which will include representatives from Walmart, Canoo, J.B. Hunt, Entergy, Arkansas Trucking Association, Arkansas Auto Dealers Association, the University of Arkansas, Southern Arkansas University Tech, and several state agencies.
Dr. Jason Morrison, SAU Tech's chancellor, will be one of the members.
"I am excited to serve on this initiative. If you know me, you know that I am very interested in new technology and how we can create training programs to provide the employees that the advanced mobility initiatives will require. SAU Tech being in South Arkansas provides representation for the two-year colleges in the state as the council develops policies and processes. I believe exciting things are on the way."
Morrison is the only college president/chancellor on the council.
The primary roles of the council will be to identify state laws that create barriers to advanced mobility and make policy recommendations and ideas for incentives that will support the development of advanced mobility.
They will also be actively searching for opportunities to work with innovative companies and create partnerships with businesses looking to push the future of mobility. The council will submit a final report to the Governor by November 30, 2022.
The governor said that because of the advancements in mobility Arkansas needs this council to continue to be a national and world leader in this sector. By making the proper infrastructure investments it will accelerate building the effective framework to continue to create economic opportunities. The council will keep Arkansas as a global leader in the development of advanced mobility for the future.
The industry of advanced mobility has already been in motion with companies like Walmart and Gatik being the first to have fully autonomous box trucks driving in retail operations. Since 2021 they have driven over 200,000 autonomous miles and were the first to remove the safety operator from the driver seat.
Canoo, an electric vehicle manufacturer that recently opened its headquarters and industrialization facility in Arkansas, was able to showcase its future with the purpose-built pickup truck that runs on electricity.