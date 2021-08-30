Dollar General Corporation has reported financial results for its fiscal year 2021 second quarter ended July 30.
The company has five locations in Columbia County.
Highlights for the quarter:
-- Net sales decreased 0.4% to $8.7 billion
-- Same-store sales decreased 4.7%; Increased 14.1% on a two-year stack basis
-- Operating profit of $849.6 million, or 9.8% as a percentage of net sales
-- Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $2.69, representing a two-year compound annual growth rate of 27.7%, or 24.3% compared to Q2 2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS2
-- Year-to-date cash flows from operations of $1.3 billion
-- Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 42 cents per share
“We are pleased with our second quarter results, and remain grateful to our associates for their dedication to fulfilling our mission of Serving Others,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “Despite what remains a challenging operating environment, including additional uncertainties brought on by the Delta variant and pressures on the global supply chain, our team has continued to successfully adapt and deliver for our customers.”
“During the quarter, we made significant progress on many key initiatives, including the completion of our initial rollout of DG Fresh and the opening of our first pOpshelf store-within-a-store concept. In addition, we executed more than 750 real estate projects, including new store openings in our pOpshelf concept and larger footprint Dollar General formats. We remain focused on delivering value and convenience for our customers, while driving long-term sustainable growth and value for our shareholders. We feel very good about the underlying strength of the business, and we are excited about our plans for the second half of fiscal 2021.”
Net sales decreased 0.4% to $8.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $8.7 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The net sales decrease was primarily driven by a decline in same-store sales, as well as the impact of store closures, partially offset by positive sales contributions from new stores. Same-store sales decreased 4.7% compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by a decline in customer traffic, partially offset by an increase in average transaction amount. Same-store sales in the second quarter of 2021 included a decline in each of the consumables, seasonal, apparel, and home products categories.
Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 31.6% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 32.5% in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 80 basis points. This gross profit rate decrease was primarily attributable to increased transportation costs, an increased LIFO provision, a greater proportion of sales coming from the consumables category, which generally has a lower gross profit rate than other product categories, and an increase in inventory damages. These factors were partially offset by higher inventory markups and a reduction in inventory shrink as a percentage of net sales.
Operating profit for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 18.5% to $849.6 million compared to $1.0 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2020 included approximately $38 million of incremental investments the Company made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily driven by $13 million in frontline employee appreciation bonuses, as well as measures taken to further protect the health and safety of employees and customers.
As of July 30, 2021, total merchandise inventories, at cost, were $5.3 billion compared to $4.4 billion as of July 31, 2020, an increase of 13.7% on a per-store basis. This increase compares to a 5.9% decrease in merchandise inventories, at cost, on a per-store basis in the second quarter of 2020.
Total additions to property and equipment in the 26-week period ended July 30, 2021 were $518 million, including approximately: $248 million for improvements, upgrades, remodels and relocations of existing stores; $126 million for distribution and transportation related projects; $125 million for store facilities, primarily for leasehold improvements as well as fixtures and equipment in new stores; and $19 million for information systems upgrades and technology-related projects. During the second quarter of 2021, the company opened 270 new stores, remodeled 477 stores and relocated 25 stores.
The company said significant uncertainty continues to exist regarding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the U.S. economy, consumer behavior and the company’s business, which makes it difficult for the company to predict specific financial outcomes for the fiscal year ending January 28, 2022.
In addition, such outcomes could be impacted by several variables, which include, but are not limited to, any additional government stimulus payments, economic recovery, employment levels, COVID-19 vaccine status, further disruptions to the global supply chain, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including new variants of concern and any corresponding governmental measures such as closures of schools or businesses.
Despite this uncertainty and an expected increase in transportation and distribution costs for the remainder of fiscal 2021, the Company is updating its financial guidance issued on May 27, 2021 as a result of its strong results in the first half of the year.
For fiscal year 2021, the Company now expects the following:
Net sales growth of 0.5% to 1.5%; compared to its previous expectation in the range of a 1% decline to an increase of 1%;
Same-store sales decline of 3.5% to 2.5%, which reflects growth of approximately 13% to 14% on a two-year stack basis3; compared to its previous expectation of a decline of 5% to 3%;
Diluted EPS in the range of $9.60 to $10.20, which reflects a compound annual growth rate in the range of 20% to 24% (or in the range of approximately 19% to 23% compared to 2019 Adjusted diluted EPS) over a two-year period4; compared to its previous expectation in the range of $9.50 to $10.20 o This Diluted EPS guidance assumes an effective tax rate in the range of approximately 22% to 22.5%, compared to the previous assumption of 22% to 23%
Share repurchases of approximately $2.4 billion; compared to its previous expectation of approximately $2.2 billion
Capital expenditures, including those related to investments in the Company’s strategic initiatives, in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, compared to its previous expected range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion.
In addition, the Company is reiterating its plans to execute 2,900 real estate projects in fiscal year 2021, including 1,050 new store openings, 1,750 store remodels, and 100 store relocations.