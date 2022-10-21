Summit Utilities customers can expect changes coming November 1.
Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma and the TEXarkana area in January 2022. Since that time, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit's behalf while the companies worked together to securely transition all customer data and services to Summit.
Summit will be providing all billing and customer services from the Summit platforms beginning Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
These changes include:
New Summit customer account number (Customers will be able to use their CenterPoint credentials to log into Summit's new customer portal. The first time a customer logs in, they will be prompted to reset their password.)
Customer account numbers will change beginning November 1. When this transition happens, Summit will have a secure webpage customers can visit to help them look up their new account number, and Summit's customer service call center will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Because of this transition in billing systems from CenterPoint's platform to Summit's platform, there will be a "blackout" period when customers will not be able to make payments through either the CenterPoint Energy or Summit customer portals beginning at 6 p.m. October 27 until 8 a.m. November 1.
During the "blackout" period, emergency calls will go to Summit's dispatch beginning at 6 p.m. central time on October 27.
Summit's customer service numbers will remain the same:
Arkansas and Texarkana: 800-992-7552
Oklahoma: 866-275-5265
During this transition, customers may experience longer wait times when calling customer service due to a potential for higher call volumes. Summit appreciates everyone's patience as they continue to work on the transition process.