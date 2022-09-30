Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of August with a negative EBITDA of $197,011.
Net revenue for the month was $2,184,101.
Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart said inpatient admissions were up to 86. She said clinic visits were 1,310. There were 136 surgeries. Emergency room visits were up to 869.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $73,895, including $62,128 in sales tax revenue. Year to date, the hospital has a negative EBITDA of $838,442.
Gross revenue is $65,528,654, with a net revenue of $24,835,033 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $432,745.
The net labor expense is $17,325,232. Non-operating income for the year is $1,168,431 including $687,731 in sales tax revenue.
In other board news:
-- Stewart said the hospital had received the single audit report with potentially questionable costs. She said there were revisions to past adjustments from $419,000 to $1.3 million. She said utilities were not included originally and that there had
been mixed communication and guidance about whether they should be included in PRF reporting.
-- Following the first audit of the 401k, the board approved to match contributions up to three percent. This was already included, but had not been officially approved.
-- Karen Weido discussed the findings of the community health needs survey. The top issues from the assessment were mental/behavioral health, chronic disease, and elderly insecurities.
Weido said the hospital must create an implementation plan to address these concerns and will have to justify in three years what they did to implement it. She said the hospital will have to partner with other organizations to assist.
The board approved the plan which includes increasing access to resources, providing more education, and promoting access to screenings.
-- Nursing Director Stephanie Schmittou said hospitals have received COVID guidance that they can opt to not wear masks if they are below high, however most counties in Arkansas are currently listed as high. She added that there has been a lull at the hospital.
-- Chief Executive Officer Brett Kinman said the hospital is still looking for a plant operations director, though they have a candidate coming this week.
-- Schmittou said Alma Turner was hired as Home Health Director. She has been working for the hospital for many years.
-- The hospital is still trying to recruit nurses to eventually be fully staffed without agency nurses