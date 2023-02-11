The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is partnering with the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas for the eighth annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program.
This program, which is administered by the department and funded by the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, helps build awareness for farmers markets and their vendors. This program provides funding assistance for the state’s farmers markets to serve their communities as consumer interest in locally grown and made products continues to increase.
The Farmers Market Promotion Program may fund the following promotional items to build community and regional awareness for a specific farmers market: signage listing names, seasons, times of operation, and location details; local traditional advertising; and social media campaigns. In 2022, the Department provided over $9,000 in grants to 23 Arkansas farmers markets through the partnership with the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas.
Applications are due April 28 or until funds are no longer available.
CLICK HERE for applications and additional information.