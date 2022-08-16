New Arkansas crop estimates:
Arkansas corn for grain production is forecast at 123 million bushels, down 20 percent from 2021. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is expected to average 178 bushels per acre, down 6 bushels from last year. Producers expect to harvest 690,000 acres of corn for grain, down 140,000 acres from 2021.
Upland cotton production is forecast at 1.22 million bales, down 1 percent, or 15,000 bales below last year. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is expected to average 1,195 pounds per harvested acre, down 53 pounds from 2021. Producers expect to harvest 490,000 acres of cotton, up 15,000 acres from 2021.
Hay production, excluding alfalfa, is forecast at 2.04 million tons, down 21 percent from 2021. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is expected to average 1.70 tons per acre, down 0.50 ton from last year. Producers expect to harvest 1.20 million acres of hay, excluding alfalfa, up 20,000 acres from 2021.
Peanut production in 2022 is forecast at 145 million pounds, down 17 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is expected to average 5,000 pounds per acre, unchanged from last year. Area for harvest, at 29,000 acres, is down 6,000 acres from 2021.
All rice production for the state is forecast at 85.8 million hundredweight, down 6 percent from last year's production of 91.1 million hundredweight. Based on conditions as of August 1, the all rice yield for 2022 is forecast at 7,550 pounds per acre, down 80 pounds from last year. Producers expect to harvest 1.14 million acres of rice, down 58,000 acres from 2021.