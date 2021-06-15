PotlatchDeltic Corporation has released information about a fire Sunday at its Ola, Arkansas sawmill.
The Ola and Galla Rock Fire Departments responded and brought the fire under control. There were no injuries reported from the fire or environmental issues. The damage was principally to the primary log breakdown area of the mill. The planer mill, kiln, and shipping department were not affected.
Processing of existing rough lumber inventories will be completed as soon as possible.
A determination regarding downtime and costs to repair the Ola mill will be made as the extent of damage is fully assessed.
“We are preparing an insurance claim, including business interruption. PotlatchDeltic log deliveries will be diverted to other mills in the area as much as possible, however harvesting operations may be impacted,” the company said in a statement.
The Ola sawmill employs approximately 148 people in the mill and wood procurement operations. The sawmill has the capacity to produce approximately 150 million board feet of lumber a year.
The company said it is committed to its operations in Ola and will be assessing options and timing for repair to the damaged areas.
Potlatch Deltic also operates a sawmill in Waldo.