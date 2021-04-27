Farmers Bank & Trust of Magnolia and Community First Trust Company of Hot Springs said Tuesday that Farmers will purchase Community First Trust.
Community First Trust will continue to be operated as an independent trust company.
"Farmers Bank & Trust is excited about the opportunity to expand our trust and wealth management services through Community First Trust Company," said Farmers Bank & Trust Chief Executive Officer Chris Gosnell. "Trust customers of Farmers Bank and Community First Trust will all benefit from the combined resources of both companies."
Bill Kerst, Community First Trust president and chief executive officer, said, "The culture of Farmers Bank & Trust is what really attracted us to the idea of joining the bank. The bank's commitment to its customers, technology, and staff supports the long-term relationships we have enjoyed at CFT. We look forward to working as part of the team to provide personal trust services and wealth management."
Farmers Bank & Trust is owned by a privately held holding company, Magnolia Banking Corporation, headquartered in Magnolia. Community First Trust Company is headquartered in Hot Springs and is the only independent trust company chartered in Arkansas. Community First Trust has approximately $340 million trust assets under management.
The holding company boards of Magnolia Banking Corporation and Community First Trust Company unanimously approved the agreement, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. The transaction is anticipated to close during the second quarter of 2021.
Customers of Community First Trust Company will continue to be served by the company. It was chartered in 1998 as the first and only independent trust company in Arkansas. The company maintains offices in Hot Springs, Hot Springs Village, Little Rock, Russellville and El Dorado.
Farmers Bank & Trust was founded in 1906 as a community bank. It has more than 20 locations in Arkansas and Texas, and approximately $1.8 billion in assets.