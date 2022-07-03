Hostess Brands is now contractually obligated to create at least 150 jobs in Clark County.
In a Tuesday meeting of the county’s Economic Development Corp., board members gave their approval of an agreement to provide Hostess with $2 million from a 1/2-cent sales tax collected for the purpose of creating jobs in Clark County. The Kansas-based company in March pledged its intent to repurpose the old Danfoss facility in the Clark County Industrial Park.
Eric Hughes, vice-chair of the EDCCC, questioned the number of jobs agreed upon. The original number the board was given was 170 jobs. “I’m seeing this (150 jobs) for the first time,” Hughes said. “Is this a typo?” CEO J.L. Griffin said his recommendation to the board then was to approve $1.3 million, but that the EDCCC opted for another $250,000.
Griffin said that at one time the figure was 170 jobs, and the 150 jobs was later discussed. “I think right now Hostess doesn’t know for sure exactly how many full-time employees” will be hired within the next three years, Griffin said. “They talked about maybe adding something else in a year or two.”
