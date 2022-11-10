Arkansas crop estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture:
Arkansas corn for grain production is forecast at 121 million bushels, unchanged from the October 1 forecast but down 20 percent from 2021. Based on conditions as of November 1, yield is expected to average 176 bushels per acre, unchanged from last month but down 8 bushels from last year. Producers expect to harvest 690,000 acres of corn for grain, down 140,000 acres from 2021.
Upland cotton production is forecast at 1.53 million bales, up 30,000 bales from the October 1 forecast and 295,000 bales above last year. Based on conditions as of November 1, yield is expected to average 1,166 pounds per harvested acre, up 23 pounds from last month but down 82 pounds from 2021. Harvested acreage is estimated at 630,000 acres, up 155,000 acres from 2021.
Peanut production in 2022 is forecast at 160 million pounds, unchanged from the October 1 forecast but down 9 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of November 1, yield is expected to average 5,000 pounds per acre, unchanged from last month and from last year. Area for harvest, at 32,000 acres, is down 3,000 acres from 2021.
All rice production for the state is forecast at 80.7 million hundredweight, down 1 percent from the October 1 forecast and down 11 percent from last year's production of 91.1 million hundredweight. Based on conditions as of November 1, the all rice yield for 2022 is forecast at 7,450 pounds per acre, down 50 pounds from last month and down 180 pounds from last year. Producers expect to harvest 1.08 million acres of rice, down 111,000 acres from 2021.
Soybean production in 2022 is forecast at 167 million bushels, unchanged from the October 1 forecast but up 7 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of November 1, yield is expected to average 53 bushels per acre, unchanged from last month but up 1 bushel from last year. Area for harvest, at 3.15 million acres, is up 150,000 acres from 2021.