Egg production in Arkansas totaled 335 million eggs during July 2023, up 5 percent from the previous month but down slightly from July 2022.
The number of layers during July 2023 averaged 15.5 million, up 1 percent from the previous month and up 1 percent from this time last year. Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,156 eggs, up 4 percent from the previous month but down 2 percent from a year ago.
United States egg production totaled 9.37 billion during July 2023, up 3 percent from last year. The average number of layers during July 2023 totaled 384 million, up 4 percent from last year. July egg production per 100 layers was 2,438 eggs, down slightly from July 2022.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during July 2023 totaled 87.1 million, up slightly from July 2022. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during July 2023 totaled 848 million, down 1 percent from July 2022.