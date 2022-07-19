Raelyn Harris has been promoted to Call Center supervisor at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO.
She joined the Peoples Bank team in May 2021 as a customer service specialist at the Call Center.
“We’re excited to have Raelyn leading our call center team. She has proven herself to be a dependable, supportive leader who sets the tone in her department with her positive energy. She earns the respect of her department by always being willing to help her team and her customers, and she’s a tremendous asset to our bank,” said Fowler.
Harris is a graduate of Magnolia High School and Southern Arkansas University where she earned her associate’s degree. She is the mother to four children -- three daughters, Paris, Jaeden, and Kenya, and her son, Houston. In her leisure time she enjoys shopping, reading, traveling, and spending time with her family.