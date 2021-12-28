TexAmericas Center has announced the completion of a new and innovative speculative (spec) building at its campus in TEXarkana.
The 150,000-square-foot building on 24 acres is the first new building in the industrial park in 15 years and is now ready for new tenants to occupy the space.
“This building is a driver of economic development and a new chapter for regional growth in our area,” said Scott Norton, executive director and CEO of TexAmericas Center.
TexAmericas Center leaders worked with other community economic development professionals to plan the building, which includes features that are attractive to potential tenants, is flexible across a variety of industries, and scalable to meet a host of needs. The building is designed as a multitenant, mixed-use facility with 32-foot clear height ceilings, one dock door per 5,000 square feet, and two drive-in doors. The building will accommodate uses like large warehousing inventory akin to what is found in a large metro market with the capability to subdivide down to 13,000-square-foot units as needed.
Tenants that use the spec building can take advantage of the impressive transportation corridor that includes multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines. Additionally, new companies have access to skilled workers from a wide range of schools in the Texarkana area.