STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- One of the largest employers in southwest Arkansas announced Monday afternoon that they would be closing production by the end of 2024.
About 700 jobs will be lost.
Husqvarna in Nashville officials told employees the Nashville operations would be closing and consolidating with other company operations.
In an interim report released Tuesday, the company said regarding strategic acceleration as announced in October 2022, “Husqvarna Group is accelerating its strategic transformation towards the value creation areas of robotic mowers, battery, watering and professional solutions…In order to fund these investments and increase organizational efficiency, structural changes are being implemented, which will deliver annual cost savings.”
New CEO Pavel Hajman said, “I am honored to be appointed CEO of Husqvarna Group, and I am fully committed to the continued execution of our successful strategy. We have an exciting journey ahead where we are building a stronger Group by investing in the key focus areas of robotic mowers, battery, watering and solutions for the professional market. With this, we are also driving the transition to sustainable solutions and a lower carbon footprint. We are proactively exiting sales of petrol-powered, low-margin consumer business, primarily wheeled products and rightsizing our Orangeburg manufacturing plant in North America. We are also consolidating our global manufacturing footprint, with the discontinuing of the handheld production facility in Nashville, AR. Accordingly, the Orangeburg, SC manufacturing plant is being rightsized.”
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at HopePrescott .com.