Delek US said it is taking steps to drive growth for the retail chain.
“The company’s focus has been on growth and innovation, but the key to harnessing this vision is to provide our customers with personalized, fast and convenient digital experiences. Basically, we want to provide more of what our customers want, and less of what they don’t,” said Darshan Gad, senior vice president of retail sales, marketing & innovation, Delek US. “We have recently taken steps to achieve this customer-centric vision by launching a new loyalty program, as well as implementing new in-store technologies that engage and delight our customers.”
Delek has an oil refinery in El Dorado and other locations, but also operates approximately 250 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.
In 2021, DK stores’ Touch-Less checkout was integrated into 25% of DK stores, and the all-new High Octane Rewards customer loyalty program was rolled out across the entire chain.
DK stores’ Touch-Less checkout is powered by Mashgin technology, which leverages computer vision to visually identify items presented from virtually any angle and instantly ring them up in a single transaction. The benefit to customers is that there is no need to look for and scan barcodes. Consumers simply place their items down and they are ready to pay. This technology has provided even more convenience by reducing checkout times by 67%. The new technology has resulted in an exceptionally high customer adoption rate for the retailer.
The High Octane Rewards Program, now an entirely mobile experience, provides members with amplified benefits informed by customer insights and preferences. The new program includes everyday 3¢/gallon fuel discounts, bonus fuel discounts, in-store offers and more for High Octane members. Within the first 90 days of relaunching High Octane Rewards, powered by Stuzo’s Open Commerce Platform, Delek saw loyalty member baskets exceeding non-member baskets by an impressive 42%. In 2022, Delek and Stuzo will launch a new loyalty app with mobile payment capabilities, advancing Delek’s personalization efforts and convenience value proposition.
“Our vision of personalizing the entire customer experience is coming to life through these new programs, and we are proud of our marketing and innovation teams for their efforts to deliver on our brand promise of ‘Making Your Day a Little Easier,'” said Tony Miller, President Delek’s retail division.
