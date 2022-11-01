Tetra Technologies, Inc., has announced third-quarter 2022 financial results, and discussed potential bromine and lithium development in Columbia and Lafayette counties.
Third-quarter 2022 revenue of $135 million increased 41% from the third quarter of 2021 but decreased 4% from the second quarter of 2022 reflecting the seasonality of our European industrial chemicals business. Net income before discontinued operations was break even, inclusive of $2.7 million of non-recurring charges and expenses. This compares to net income before discontinued operations of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, inclusive of $4.9 million of non-recurring charges and expenses. Net income per share from continuing operations was also break even in the third quarter compared to $0.01 in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per share from continuing operations was $0.02 compared to $0.05 in the second quarter of 2022 and to $0.01 in the third quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $18.6 million (13.8% of revenue) compared to $18.7 million (13.3% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2022, and up 24% year-on-year from $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter of 2022 included unrealized losses on investments of $548,000. Excluding these unrealized losses on investments, Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $19.1 million.
Cash flow from operating activities was $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $17.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was a use of $9.8 million, primarily driven by a build of inventory to support new and previously announced deepwater contract awards.
Brady Murphy, TETRA president and chief executive officer, said, "I am pleased with our third quarter results as our energy services business continues to improve while also reaching a major milestone with a very positive Inferred Resources report for bromine and lithium in our Arkansas brine leased acreage. Adjusting for our seasonal decrease in our European industrial chemical business, revenue increased 7.5% from the second quarter led by our Water & Flowback Services segment, which increased 15% quarter-on-quarter. This growth was despite relatively flat frac activity in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, and while inflationary pressures continue, both segments increased Adjusted EBITDA margins quarter-on-quarter.”
"Despite improved Adjusted EBITDA margins in the third quarter, supply chain and inflation continue to be challenging issues, especially with certain chemicals and raw materials. The previously announced supply chain constraint impacting a European supplier is improving but we are not yet back to full production levels, although we believe we will be well positioned for the second quarter peak season. In North America key raw material prices are still very inflated and as we exhaust our yearly contractual supply of bromine, we are fulfilling demand with spot market bromine which impacts our margins. These further support progressing our evaluation as to whether to develop our own source of bromine from our brine acreage in Arkansas.
"Our Low Carbon initiatives continue to move forward with a lot of positive results and momentum. Sales of our high purity zinc bromine solution, TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide clear brine fluid, increased during the third quarter by 42% compared to the second quarter of 2022. As mentioned previously, with the growing demand for bromine for deepwater projects and for zinc bromide electrolytes for long-duration battery storage, our bromine needs are expected to expand well beyond our current long-term supply agreement.
“Along with additional supply, we anticipate that producing our own bromine from our leased acreage may be more cost-effective than our current sources, creating an opportunity for margin enhancement in addition to significant incremental volumes. During the quarter we announced the completion of our maiden inferred bromine and lithium brine resource estimation report. The technical report reflects that the brine resource underlying the approximately 40,000 gross acres where TETRA holds the bromine mineral rights is estimated to contain an inferred resource of 5.25 million short tons (4.763 million metric tonnes) of elemental bromine. We are on track to complete and announce a bromine initial economic assessment before the end of the year which will highlight the economics of the potential investment and a corresponding business plan.
"The technical report also stated that the Li-brine resource underlying the south-southeast portion of the property is estimated to contain 234,000 short tons of LCE (Lithium Carbonate Equivalent). We expect the initial economic assessment for lithium to be completed in the fall of 2023. Furthermore, we remain active in applying for government grants and loans as the supply of bromine and lithium are critical to the current and future global energy needs.
"As we look towards the coming years there is a lot to be excited about, both for our current business as well as the clear line of sight opportunities in our low carbon energy business. We continue to work diligently to set the stage for significant shareholder value creation."