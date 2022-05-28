Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, was awarded a $624 million U.S. Army contract this week to produce 1,300 Stinger missiles for the defense of Ukraine.
Russia invaded Ukraine more than three months ago, but its defenders have fought the attackers to a virtual stalemate.
Raytheon builds the Stinger missile, and Aerojet Rocketdyne's Camden facility is the missile's solid rocket flight motor subcontractor.
The contract includes provisions for engineering support, as well as the test equipment and support needed to address obsolescence, modernize key components, and accelerate production.
"We're aligned with the U.S. Army on a plan that ensures we fulfill our current foreign military sale order, while replenishing Stingers provided to Ukraine and accelerating production," said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "The funding will be used to enhance Stinger's producibility in an effort to meet the urgent need for replenishment."
The Stinger missile is a lightweight, self-contained air defense system that can be rapidly deployed by ground troops. Its supersonic speed, agility and highly accurate guidance and control system give the weapon an operational edge against cruise missiles and all classes of aircraft.
The contract is being funded from the Ukraine Supplemental appropriation approved by Congress, which contains emergency funding to support Ukrainian defense forces. Raytheon Missiles & Defense is working with the U.S. Army and its supplier partners to rapidly support the growing demand for Stinger.
The Department of Defense said work locations and funding for the missiles will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.