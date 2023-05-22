Egg production in Arkansas totaled 319 million eggs during April 2023, down 3 percent from the previous month and down 10 percent from April 2022.
The number of layers during April 2023 averaged 15.4 million, down slightly from the previous month and down 4 percent from this time last year.
Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,063 eggs, down 3 percent from the previous month and down 6 percent from a year ago. United States egg production totaled 9.01 billion during April 2023, up 1 percent from last year. The average number of layers during April 2023 totaled 386 million, up 4 percent from last year. April egg production per 100 layers was 2,336 eggs, down 2 percent from April 2022.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during April 2023 totaled 84.1 million, up slightly from April 2022. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during April 2023 totaled 819 million, down slightly from April 2022.