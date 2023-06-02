Visit the open house at 1004 Lawton Circle in Magnolia from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Call Linda Anders to schedule a showing 870-234-5060 or come by Magnolia Group Real Estate Professionals at 1207 North Jackson.
Advertorial: Open House 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at 1004 Lawton Circle
